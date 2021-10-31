This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Skoda to resume vehicle production after two-week outage due to chip crisis
1 min read. Updated: 31 Oct 2021, 06:00 PM IST
Reuters
Skoda had earlier informed that it will significantly reduce production from October 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips.
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto will resume production on Sunday at most of its production lines after a two-week outage caused by a shortage of semiconductor chips, a spokesperson said.
Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, had said on October 7 that it would "significantly reduce or even halt" production from October 18 until the end of the year because of the global shortage of chips hobbling the automotive sector.
"I can confirm that most of Skoda Auto's production lines will resume work after a two-week outage tonight, starting with the night shift at 10:00 p.m.," Kamila Biddle said, confirming an earlier report by CTK news agency.
The Czech Auto Industry Association has said Czech carmakers will produce quarter of a million fewer cars than expected this year because of the global microchip shortage, costing the automotive sector 200 billion crowns ($9 billion) in sales.