Skoda Slavia officially confirmed for India, will take on Ciaz, Verna and City

Skoda Auto India on Thursday announced that it will drive in Skoda Slavia sedan in the country towards the end of this year. Once launched, Skoda Slavia will compete in the C-segment sedan category which also features the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.

There is much that Skoda Slavia could bring on offer, especially because it has been extensively tested in Europe for over a year now even if it is heading to India before anywhere else.

Not much details are yet known about Skoda Slavia and whether it will replace Skoda Rapid or will sit alongside it in the Indian market.

Slavia is expected to be slightly bigger in dimensions when compared to Rapid. It is more than likely to be packed with features, some borrowed straight from the Kushaq SUV while two turbo petrol engine options could make way under the hood.

It is a brave move for Skoda to drive in Slavia in India because the sedan segments here has been on a decline. While Toyota Yaris was only recently discontinued, others like Ciaz, Verna and City aren't faring as these vehicles once used to. The rise and spread of SUVs has become the driving force in the Indian automotive market and many believe it has come at the expense of sedans.

Even Skoda in India has looked at making the most of the SUV preference and its Kushaq mid-size SUV has been faring relatively well. The vehicle was officially launched earlier this year.