Skoda goes all-out to woo customers in festive season. Check special deals

Skoda Auto India has announced an aggressive plan to make the most of the upcoming festive period in the country and the manufacturer is banking on a number of moves to help it find more customers here. While some of the focus is on special pricing for each of its models already available, the company also highlights the rolling out of special editions.

Skoda Auto India currently offers a number of models like Slavia sedan and Kushaq and Kodiaq SUVs. It has been underlining the performance and safety credentials of all of these three models to strike a chord with buyers. The Kushaq, in particular, has fared quite well considering the kind of competition it has to face in the mid-size SUV space. But to make the most of the festive period, it would perhaps take more. And that's just what Skoda is prepping for.

Skoda cars on special deals

In a recent press statement, Skoda announced that the Kushaq and the Slavia are being made available at a base price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the festive period only. As for the top Style variants of both models, feature additions have been made which include electric front seats and illuminated footwell area. Interestingly, the Kushaq Monte Carlo and Slavia Matte Edition will also get the electric seats and footwell illumination. “These festive offerings and enhancements in our products deliver on these fronts and offer fantastic value to our customers," said Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

Also watch: Skoda Kushaq 2021: First Drive Review

While the Kushaq was introduced in India back in July of 2021, the Slavia was brought in in March of 2022. Both models are India exclusive but being exported from here to select right-hand-drive markets. Both models are based on the company's MQB-A0-IN platform and have a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

