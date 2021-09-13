Skoda compact workshops to take promise of better service to non-metro locations

Skoda Auto India is working double time on its assurance of providing better service to its customers than before and backed by the response to the Kushaq SUV, has announced the opening of compact workshops in non-metro locations. These facilities would be incorporated with sales and dealer branches in these locations and look out for the post-sales service requirements of customers.

Skoda is looking at opening 30 of these compact workshops in the country by the end of this calendar year and these would take care of periodic maintenance and general servicing requirements. The Czech car manufacturer is further promising a minimum service facility of two bays at each of these locations.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, believes that these workshops will further help in existing and prospective customers have faith in the brand. “With the launch of Kushaq, there is a substantial growth in our volumes and despite the challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch," he said. “Along with growing our volumes, enhancing the customer experience and our journey of customer-centricity is pivotal to our success in India."

It is indeed pivotal because Skoda has not had a great reputation in India in the past when it comes to post-sales service. Offering a product like Kushaq is only half the battle and Hollis has repeatedly stressed on the need to ramp up service network for better reach to customers here.

Skoda claims that its network has increased 25% since the launch of Kushaq earlier this year. With the presence of the brand in over 100 cities and with 170 touch points, the process may well be truly underway.