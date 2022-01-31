Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to do with a FASTag attached to a car you are planning to sell off.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Jan 2022, 01:56 PM
When selling your car, it is also important to ensure that the attached FASTag is taken care of to avoid paying on behalf of the new owner. (PTI)

The numerous benefits of having a FASTag attached to the windshield of your vehicle has been extensively spoken and discussed. While having a FASTag is mandatory, it also makes a whole lot of sense because it allows for cashless, quicker movement through toll plazas and at parking spots in commercial establishments like malls which allow for RFID-based payments.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

But a FASTag is always linked to one vehicle and to one payment account - bank or digital payment app. So what happens if you are selling your car and, obviously, do not want to keep paying toll or parking money for the next owner of the car?

Here's a simple guide on what to do with a FASTag if selling or even post selling your vehicle?

Cancel your FASTag

*Ideally, one should address the issue of FASTag before handing over the keys to the next owner of a car. In either case, there are different ways of cancelling the said FASTag, depending on where it was purchased from.

*In the case of an NHAI FASTag, one can call the NHAI customer care number at 1033 and put in a request for cancellation.

*If you purchased the FASTag from a bank, you can log on to the website or mobile appication of the bank and raise a request for cancellation.

*In case the FASTag was purchased through a mobile payment application, you can check the FASTag section on the said app - typically where the transaction history is reflected - and look for a cancel option.

Transfer your FASTag

*It is possible for a FASTag to be transferred to the account of the new owner of the vehicle, In such a case, the transfer request has to be raised through the above-mentioned steps except selecting ‘Transfer’ instead of ‘Cancel’.

*The issuer should typically allow for the FASTag to be transferred to a new account for which the details of the new owner will have to be shared by him or her with the issuer.

What if you just tear off the FASTag?

*The easy solution is to just rip out the FASTag but the problem with this is that since the registration number has been linked to one FASTag, it won't be possible for the new owner to, in that case, get another FASTag issued. A cancellation request, however, would ensure that the previous owner is not liable to pay any dues while the new owner can link the same FASTag to a new account for the same vehicle.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: FASTag NHAI Nitin Gadkari
Related Stories
Here is how to scrap an old car: Five things to know
31 Jan 2022
Top five practical accessories for your car
24 Jan 2022
Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot
29 Jan 2022
Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers
24 Jan 2022
Ford files patent for replaceable SUV fenders with built-in steps and storage
24 Jan 2022
Used cars costlier than plush homes in this country in India's neighbourhood
26 Jan 2022
Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales
29 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS