Renault, Dacia aims to limit cars to 180 kmph

After Swedish auto giant Volvo, French automaker Renault and its subsidiary Dacia is also aiming to limit their cars' top speed to 180 kmph, in an attempt to reduce the chance of vehicle crashes that happens due to high speed.

As German publication Spiegel reports, Renault boss Luca de Meo told the company's shareholders that high speed is the main reason for road deaths. Hence, the French auto major wants to limit the maximum speed of all its new vehicles to the 180 kmph mark. For this, Renault will introduce the Safety Coach technology, which will monitor the road speed limits and road conditions to adjust the vehicle's speed accordingly.

Road accidents cause a huge number of deaths around the world every year. Also, a large number of people face physical disabilities due to road accidents every year. High-speed driving is one of the key reasons among others behind these road accidents.

Though many countries around the world allow driving a vehicle at speed of above 140 kmph, such high speeds often draw mishaps. Keeping an eye on this fact, Renault aims to limit the top speed of its vehicles. The report also suggests that Dacia too will implement the same speed-limiting technology in its cars. Considering the weak recent crash test performance of the Dacia vehicles, limiting the top speed is a good idea.

However, it is not known yet that when Renault and Dacia will implement the Safety Coach system in their vehicles.

Renault and Dacia are not the first automakers to take such a decision, as Volvo previously announced to implement such a measure. The Swedish luxury automaker said that its vision is that no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car.

Currently, under the Safety Vision project, Volvo sells all its cars with a top speed limit of 180 kmph. The Volvo cars come with an electronic speed limiting technology onboard that keeps the speed under the said barrier to prevent any high-speed mishap.