Polestar O2 Roadster electric vehicle confirmed for production

The Polestar 6 is expected to be based on the bespoke bonded aluminum chassis of the Polestar 5.

Swedish auto brand polestar has confirmed the production of the O2 concept car and the hardtop roadster will be called Polestar 6. It is expected to arrive in 2026 with a fully electric powertrain. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath described the upcoming model as “a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down".

He said that the company's decision to put the model into production came from the “overwhelming consumer and press response" following the debut of the O2 concept in March 2022. The new model will be placed above the upcoming Polestar 5 electric grand tourer while the models will share some design cues.

The design dynamics are similar especially at the front end which is an evolution of the earlier Precept concept. However, the production version of the roadster is expected to retain most of the styling of the O2 concept except for a few toned-down features.

The Polestar 6 is expected to be based on the bespoke bonded aluminum chassis of the Polestar 5, which was developed in-house. It will get 800-volt architecture with dual electric motors producing up to 872 hp of power and 900 Nm of torque. With these figures, the vehicle can do a 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and get a top speed of 250 km/h.

The company has already opened order books for the Polestar 6 with production expected to begin in 2026. While pricing is yet to be disclosed, those who want to reserve a build slot can visit the official website and do so.

In celebration of the confirmation of the production of Polestar 6, the company has announced a special edition of the roadster, called LA Concept. It will be produced in limited number of 500 units, featuring the Sky blue exterior shade, 21-inch alloy wheels, and light-colored leather interior.

