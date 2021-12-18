Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today: Key highlights
The Ganga expressway would pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. (Representational image)

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway today: Key highlights

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 01:56 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • When completed, Ganga Expressway will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh.

  • The Ganga Expressway will be starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh is all set to get yet another expressway that will connect the eastern part to the western part of the state soon. Approved on November 26, 2020, the upcoming Ganga Expressway will stretch 594-kilometre long and will be built at a cost of over 36,200 crore.

It will be starting near the Bijauli village in Meerut, and extend till near the Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The longest six-lane expressway of Uttar Pradesh, will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. 

(Also Read: Ganga Expressway will see cars run at 120 kmph: 10 key features)

It has been envisioned to improve connectivity and boost economic development as well as tourism in Uttar Pradesh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. 

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. “At 1 PM today, will be joining the programme in Shahjahanpur to lay the foundation stone for the Ganga Expressway. This is an important infra project that will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. It will also boost economic development and tourism," tweeted Prime Minister.

(Also Read: Purvanchal Expressway to open next week. All you need to know)

A 3.5-kilometre long air strip is also planned to be constructed on the expressway in Shahjahanpur. This will be used to assist emergency take-off and landing of Air Force planes. In addition to that, an industrial corridor has also been proposed to be built along the expressway. Moreover, to check the movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway.

The completion of the Ganga Expressway has been slated for 2024.

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 01:05 PM IST