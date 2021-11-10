Purvanchal Expressway to open next week. All you need to know

The much-awaited Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh will open for public from November 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate this expressway at 2.30 pm at the airstrip at Kudebhar in Sultanpur. Purvanchal Expressway, built at a cost of 22,494.66 crore, will reduce the time taken to travel between Ghazipur and Lucknow

Purvanchal Expressway is the latest edition of several high-speed expressways across the country. Besides the Yamuna Expressway, the state also has Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, recently launched Delhi-Meerut Expressway, as well as the upcoming Ganga Expressway.

Purvanchal Expressway will also be used as an emergency runway for Indian Air Force aircrafts, just like the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It will allow fighter jets of the Indian Air Force to use it as an airstrip for emergency situations.

Commuters using the Purvanchal Expressway will not be required to pay any toll fee initially. The government will get ₹202 crore annually as toll through this expressway. The toll rates per km and toll tax will be levied on movement from toll plazas at both ends. It is believed that its rates will be around the rates of Lucknow Agra Expressway.

At present, 15 to 20 thousand vehicles will pass daily on this newly constructed expressway. This number will gradually increase. UPDA is trying that people coming from eastern UP and Bihar should use Lucknow Agra Expressway and Yamuna Expressway in addition to this expressway to go to Delhi. This will make maximum use of this expressway. Along with this, the income of UPEDA will also increase through toll.

Purvanchal Expressway will pass through nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include Lucknow, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Amethi, Mau and Ghazipur. It will be extended up to Ballia later on. The expressway will also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

Several arrangements have been made for safety of commuters on the 341-kms long expressway. Advanced Traffic Management System has been implemented on this. Both the fencing has been done to prevent the animals becoming the cause of the accident. Apart from this, many teams have been deployed on the express to catch these stray animals. In case of an accident, two ambulances each with life support system have been deployed in each package. Sainik Welfare Board has deployed security personnel here. 20 patrolling vehicles have been deployed. Crash barriers have also been installed.