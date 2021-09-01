This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Phone maker Xiaomi completes business registration of electric vehicle unit
Xiaomi has conducted more than 2,000 interview surveys and visited over 10 industry peers and partners to push forward with its electric vehicle ambition.
The company's Co-founder and CEO Lei Jun is personally leading the project to make electric vehicles.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that it has completed the official business registration of its electric vehicle unit, to be called Xiaomi EV Inc. This marks the electronic giant's latest milestone in its push into the automotive industry.
Xiaomi
opened
the
new
unit
with
a
capital
expenditure
of
around
10
billion
yuan
($1.55
billion)
and
the
company's
CEO
Lei
Jun
will
become
the
legal
representative
of
the
entity.
The
electronic
company
has
already
hired
around
300
staff
to
join
the
electric
vehicle
unit
and
the
talent
recruitment
spree
The company also informed that it has conducted more than 2,000 interview surveys and visited over 10 industry peers and partners to push forward with its electric vehicle ambition. It recently also acquired an autonomous driving technology startup Deepmotion for over $77 million, in an effort to boost research and development.
Xiaomi's deal with Deepmotion is important as it intends to develop Level 4 self-driving technology for its electric offerings. The latter develops driver assistance software and will speed up the time to market for Xiaomi's product. “Through this acquisition, we hope to shorten the time to market for our product," Xiaomi President Wang Xiang had said.
Xiaomi's Co-founder and CEO Lei Jun is personally leading the project to make electric vehicles and the company has already pledged an initial investment of $10 billion over the next decade in the field. A Reuters report had earlier stated that the Chinese company has plans to build electric vehicles using one of Great Wall Motor's factories.
Earlier in August, it was reported that Xiaomi had entered talks with beleaguered real estate giant Evergrande Group to purchase a stake in the latter's automotive unit. The phonemaker later mentioned in on its social media that it is in touch with several automakers but has yet to decide which one to work with.