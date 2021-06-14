Petrol prices and diesel rates have maintained an upward trajectory and continue to be at record high levels with yet another hike on Monday making both fuels costlier still. The price hike in petrol and diesel rates on Monday was in the region of around 29 to 31 paise.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol on Monday is at ₹96.4 while diesel is at ₹87.28 per litre. Motorists in Mumbai will have to pay ₹102.58 per litre of petrol and ₹94.70 for a litre of diesel. Those in Kolkata will have to pay ₹96.34 and ₹90.12 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively. The rates in Chennai are at ₹97.69 and ₹91.92.

Diesel has already touched three-digit mark in many parts of the country, and for the first time ever. Never before have petrol and diesel rates been as high as both currently are and there appears to be no sign of any relief in the coming days either.

Fuel prices have been steadily climbing since the first week of May and barring a few days when no change has taken place, the rates have only gone north. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan admitted that the rates are a problem for people at large but sought to justify these by stating that the government wants to save funds for welfare schemes. "I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people, but be it central or state government, over ₹35,000 crores is being spent on Covid-19 vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we are saving money to spend on welfare schemes," he said.

There is also a bitter political battle with parties in the opposition targeting the central government for high taxes on the two fuels. In return, states where Congress has its government are being targeted and it is cited that fuel rates here too are astronomically high. Central and state governments impose taxes, levies and cess on both fuels which contributes to different rates in different parts of the country.