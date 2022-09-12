HT Auto
Home Auto News Petrol, Diesel Price Unchanged Despite 7 Month Low Global Oil Prices. Here's Why

Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why

Oil retailers in India like IOC, HPCL and BPCL have announced break-even in cost of petrol. However, the companies have not yet recovered their costs on diesel.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 13:40 PM
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. The price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged in India since April 7 when the oil companies last revised the rates. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. The price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged in India since April 7 when the oil companies last revised the rates. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. The price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged in India since April 7 when the oil companies last revised the rates. (ANI)
A petrol pump staff refills fuel in a two-wheeler in New Delhi. The price of petrol and diesel remain unchanged in India since April 7 when the oil companies last revised the rates.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged for the fifth straight month after hitting all-time high in April. The price of petrol and diesel remain around the 100-mark in most places around the country. The oil retailing companies have not revised rates on a daily basis since April. While it has offered relief to consumers who drive cars and two-wheelers, there is no immediate sign of the price of fuel coming down. This despite international oil prices hitting a seven-month low.

Global crude oil prices have dropped below $90 per barrel for the first time since February. But according to the state-owned fuel retailers, they are still incurring loss on diesel, India's most used fuel for commercial and personal vehicles. This is one of the reasons why there has been no modification in rates. The petrol and diesel prices in India continue to be on freeze for a record 158 days.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Centre, which earlier reduced taxes on both fuel to halt surging oil prices, linked losses incurred by oil retailers and ruled out any possible reduction in prices in near future. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "When (international oil) prices were high, our (petrol and diesel) prices were already low," he had said. "Have we recouped all our losses?" He however did not elaborate on the losses incurred on keeping rates steady since April.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The state-run oil retail trio of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited lost 18,480 crore in the June quarter on retail fuel. Recently they broke even on petrol, but continue to incur loss on diesel. The three oil retailers usually revise the price of petrol and diesel daily. When price revision resumed on March 22 as the rates were increased by 10 per litre each within two weeks. However, according to BPCL, the increase was not enough to recover cost.

At one point, the fuel retailers were losing 20-25 per litre on diesel and 14-18 per litre of petrol. "Next month (September) onwards there will be no losses on LPG. We don't have any losses on gasoline (petrol) today," Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at BPCL, had said last month.

India imports around 85 per cent of its oil from other countries. The global prices directly impact retail prices of petrol and diesel in India. India's crude oil imports cost $88 per barrel on September 8, much lower than the average of $102 in April and $116 in June. Prices started to fall in July when the Indian basket averaged USD 105.49 a barrel. 

Petrol currently costs 96.72 a litre and diesel 89.62 in the national capital. This is down from 105.41 a litre price on April 6 for petrol and 96.67 a litre for diesel as the government cut excise duty to cool rates.

First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel petrol price diesel price
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a teaser video of the XUV400 ahead of its official debut. The video has revealed key details about the exterior design of the XUV400. The electric SUV is based on the standard XUV300 sub-compact SUV and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV among others in the electric vehicle segment in India.
In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city