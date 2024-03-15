PayTm FASTag deadline ends, users face trouble to close account

Deadline to switch from PayTm FASTag to others ends today. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had extended the deadline to March 15 to get new FASTag after the Reserve Bank of India restricted use of PayTm Payments Bank as one of the authorised service providers. As the deadline nears, several users have taken to social media complaining about issued faced while trying to close PayTm FASTag accounts. Unless closed, existing users will not be able to buy new FASTag from other banks.

Among seven crore FASTag users in India, PayTm has around two crore accounts which is nearly 30 per cent of overall users. The digital payment platform has been swamped with requests to shut down its wallet and FASTag accounts as it continues to hunt for new banking partners to continue service. Several users have taken to social media saying the app is not allowing to shut down existing accounts. While some of the users said that the account has not been closed despite raising request well in advance, others complained of errors like ‘open dispute’ of FASTag accounts while trying to close it. Some even said the customer support helpline number to assist in closing account has been unresponsive.

The PayTm FASTag users will not be able to recharge their account after today as the RBI has barred PayTm Payments Bank to allow top-ups. Once the account is closed, PayTm will transfer the balance amount to the linked bank account of the customer. However, if one chooses to continue with FASTags issued by PayTm, they can do so till the time the account has sufficient balance.

How to close PayTm FASTag: Step by step guide

Closing a PayTm FASTag account can be done in two ways. One can call the PayTm customer care number 1800-120-4210 to raise the request. This will require sharing of Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) to the customer service agent who will help through the process.

The second way is through the PayTm app itself. One needs to login to PayTm and head to the Help and Support Section which can be found under user profile on top. Once in, select FASTag under Banking Services and Payments section and proceed further.

One can also search ‘Manage FASTag’ on PayTm app to proceed with the process to close account. One has to select the FASTag one wishes to close and click on close FASTag option.

Also Read : GPS-based toll collection to replace FASTag, toll plazas soon.

PayTm FASTag closing problem: How to raise complain

For users who are facing trouble to shut down PayTm FASTag can raise complaints directly to the digital payment platform. It has a customer care number where one call to raise a ticket. You can also use 'Chat with us’ feature available on the app for users to connect with customer care agents.

(To purchase a new FASTag, click here)

How to open a new FASTag account

One needs to close the old FASTag account completely to be able to apply for a fresh one. The NHAI has listed a new list of authorised banks that can issue FASTags. One can download My FASTag app from Google Store which offers the option buy a new one. Customers can also approach listed banks to directly buy FASTags from them.

First Published Date: