Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Paris dreams: Electric flying taxi routes possible for 2024 Olympics
File photo of a prototype of an electric air taxi by German company Volocopter.&nbsp;

Paris dreams: Electric flying taxi routes possible for 2024 Olympics

2 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2021, 09:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Paris is gearing up to develop two dedicated flight paths to ferry passengers at the 2024 summer Olympics.

  • Aircraft developers such as Volocopter GmbH, Airbus SE, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd, Lilium NV and Joby Aviation along with France’s civil aviation authority will participate in the project.

France will start testing electric air taxis in the coming months at a location outside Paris with the aim of having two dedicated flight paths to ferry passengers at the 2024 summer Olympics.

According to Aeroports de Paris, one route will link Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Le Bourget airports while the other will connect two suburbs at the southwest of the capital city.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Earlier this year, the Pontoise-Cormeilles-en-Vexin hub was used tested as landing and takeoff zones.

(Also read | Hyundai, General Motors push for flying cars as taxis by 2025)

Aircraft developers such as Volocopter GmbH, Airbus SE, Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd, Lilium NV and Joby Aviation along with France’s civil aviation authority will participate in the project. Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs, are rapidly emerging as a new transport market as developers are raising millions of dollars to develop their projects of flying electric taxis. Britain’s Vertical Aerospace and Germany's Volocopter are among the European companies that are competing for orders alongside Lilium.

This move is another addition to the planned projects around the world that are focusing on developing and promoting this mode of mobility in the cities. Infrastructure firm Urban-Air Port and Hyundai Motor Co are also jointly developing flying taxis hubs across the UK, the US and Australia. It is aiming to open its first site in Coventry in England early next year.

(Also read | Flying cars to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace)

An earlier report also shared that Rome is also gearing up to welcome flying taxis in the next two years. People can avail the facility as the country aims to start its first operation from the Flumicino airport in Rome in 2024. Volocopter will be providing the flying taxis for this and one can also take a ride to the city centre as well if the airport authority agrees.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

  • First Published Date : 26 Nov 2021, 09:56 AM IST