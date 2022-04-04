HT Auto
Over 3,500 DTC buses equipped with panic buttons, CCTV cameras: Delhi govt 

The matter of installation of CCTVs and panic buttons in 43 DTC buses is still under consideration with the government.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 04:59 PM
There are 3,762 buses in the DTC fleet, of which 3,760 are CNG buses while two are electric buses. (HT_PRINT)
There are 3,762 buses in the DTC fleet, of which 3,760 are CNG buses while two are electric buses.

As many as 3,697 buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) have been equipped with features such as panic buttons and CCTV cameras even though 43 vehicles in the fleet lack these features, as per data from the Delhi government. The information was revealed by the transport minister of the city in the Delhi Assembly last week during its budget session.

While replying to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma's question, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "CCTV cameras and panic buttons have been installed in 3,697 DTC buses plying on city roads. However, 43 DTC buses do not have this facility yet. The matter of installation of CCTVs and panic buttons in these 43 DTC buses is under consideration with the government."

(Also read | Delhi govt issues notification for seamless passenger vehicles movement in NCR)

He added that till March 21, 2022, there were 9,181 marshals deployed in DTC buses. He added further mentioned that the per kilometre running cost incurred on DTC buses was 106 in the financial year 2020-21. In a separate reply to a query by a BJP MLA, Gahlot said the government had spent 13.06 crore per month in the financial year 2020-21 for deploying marshals in DTC buses.

In another reply to a query, the transport minister said that the DTC managed monthly savings of 2.32 crore in the financial year 2020-21 while the corporation's income in the same fiscal was 454.42 crore. The DTC spent 28.63 crore per month on fuel in the financial year 2020-21, Gahlot told the Delhi Assembly.

Gahlot also informed the house that the government had spent 114.86 crore on providing free travel to women passengers in the financial year 2020-21. He added, "The DTC had spent 53.12 crore monthly on salaries of drivers and conductors of its buses. 32.68 crore were spent on drivers' salary and 20.44 crore on salaries of conductors."

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 04:57 PM IST
TAGS: DTC bus Delhi
