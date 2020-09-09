Top Sections
On World EV Day, ABB underlines commitment to more charging stations in India

1 min read . 03:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • World EV Day seeks to promote EV adoption across the globe.
  • ABB says it is working towards establishing more charging points across Indian cities.

Global technology company ABB on Wednesday announced it is pushing forward with establishing more charging stations for electric vehicles in several Indian cities. The announcement was made on the occasion of the first-ever World EV Day that seeks to celebrate the experience of owning an EV and promote the adoption of such vehicles.

ABB, which instituted World EV Day in partnership with Green.TV, has already set up the first commercial charging station for the hospitality sector in Ludhiana. This is in partnership with AAR Power Solutions.

ABB with Saravanaa Aircon MEP and their brand Simplycharge has also set up a commercial charging station for the shoppers of T Nagar, the largest market of Chennai.

With Zeon International, ABB has also received an order for 3 Terra AC Wallbox 22kW chargers at a mall in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur, the textile hub of the country.

Previously, ABB installed its first public DC fast charger in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited. It has also installed five EV fast chargers in Nagpur.

Interestingly, ABB says the response to an online pledge for adoption of EVs received a massive response from India with the country ranking second in the number of pledges received. UK was the first while the US was third. Finland was ranked fourth while Canada and Sweden were joint fifth in terms of pledges recei