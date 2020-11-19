Omega Seiki enters partnership to make air-conditioned electric three-wheelers

Once produced, the vehicles would be used for transporting Covid-19 vaccines, pharmaceuticals preparations, fresh food, flowers and other products with strict requirements regarding storage temperature, according to the Omega group Chairman.

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt Ltd on Thursday announced a partnership with Transport Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration (TRANS ACNR) for jointly working on refrigerated containerised electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries.

To begin with, the partners have agreed to work jointly on design, development and making a prototype sample for refrigerated unit and insulated box for electric three-wheeler, Rage , said Omega Seiki Mobility, which is a part of Anglian Omega Group.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anglian Omega Group Chairman Uday Narang said, "We are delighted to collaborate with TRANS ACNR in order to give better last mile delivery vehicles of a cold chain production process to ensure efficient and flexible delivery of Covid-19 vaccines -- once available, pharmaceuticals preparations, fresh food, flowers and other products with strict requirements regarding storage temperature."

Omega Seiki Mobility had launched Rage and Rage electric three-wheelers at Auto Expo 2020 catering primarily to the B2B segment.

TRANS ACNR Managing Director Shatrughan Kumar said, "Joining hands with esteemed mobility groups across India will bring expertise in creating suitable products, to build a strong network for Indian consumers."

The collaboration will focus on system design for reefer box, batter and battery management systems; technology for powertrain, electronics, charging systems, telematics and overall vehicle architecture, besides performance of battery and drivetrain, the statement added.

