Ola joins fight against Covid-19, will provide oxygen concentrators on Ola app

Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ride-hailing service provider Ola, in association with GiveIndia has announced to roll out free oxygen concentrators on the Ola app.

Ola Chairman and group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced on Twitter that this service will start in Bengaluru this week with 500 oxygen concentrators and will be scaled up across the country with up to 10,000 oxygen concentrators within a few weeks.

As Aggarwal has tweeted, the concentrators can be requested on the Ola app. Once validated, the company will deliver it to the patient's doorstep and pick it up back once he or she no longer needs it. The concentrators and transportation will be free, as Ola claims. "We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and anxiety among those impacted," Aggarwal added.

Previously, Ola Foundation announced that it would support the driver partners through the 'Drive The Driver' campaign. The initiative was to support the driver partners of Ola and their families across India.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has been rampaging India for the last few weeks. With the massive surge in infection rate, the oxygen shortage for the critical Covid-19 patients has added salt to the wound. There has been a severe crisis of oxygen and beds for critical patients in areas like Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc.

The shortage of vaccines and Covid-19 testing kits too are worsening the situation for the country's fight against the pandemic.

There has been a shortage of 32,000 metric tonnes of oxygen, which means 1.45 lakh patients are not getting the oxygen they need, considering the fact that every critical patient infected by the virus needs 15 days of oxygen support.

For the last few days, India has been registering around 4 lakh positive cases every day, with the daily death toll reaching nearly 4,000. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 366,161 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,754 deaths due to the infection. This is for the first time after four straight days that India’s Covid-19 count has increased by less than 400,000 fresh infections.