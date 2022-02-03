Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Not just real-world, Ferrari wants to leave a mark in the metaverse as well

Not just real-world, Ferrari wants to leave a mark in the metaverse as well

Ferrari has set up a department for digital services in order to explore opportunities that arise from the metaverse space that blends virtual reality, gaming and social media.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM
File photo of Ferrari logo

Supercar maker Ferrari, which is already an automaking icon in the real-world, is now looking to make its mark in the metaverse. The realm of metaverse is essentially a network of 3D virtual worlds that are focused on making social connection. It can be described as a ‘hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world’.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The Italian luxury carmaker has set up a department for digital services in order to explore opportunities that arise from the metaverse space that blends virtual reality, gaming and social media, the company's Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna said, Bloomberg reported. “It’s important to look into new technologies that could help our brand," Vigna said during a conference call with analysts.

(Also read | Slow so far, Ferrari now races ahead with electric dreams. Here's the plan)

The initiative also includes technologies such as blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Ferrari already has been into digital entertainment and has a history in this space. Last year, the company made its yet-to-be-released 296 GTB model available in the popular battle royale game Fortnite. Its shiny red Testarossa was the star of ‘Out Run,’ a blockbuster arcade racing game released by Sega in 1986 and later ported to consoles and home computers, becoming one of the era’s best-sellers.

And while the metaverse is still a work in progress, some tech companies look at it as the future of human communication. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the space “the next frontier" and also changed the name of his company from Facebook to Meta Platforms Inc. last year. Microsoft is buying game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc, looking to exploit commercial opportunities in the metaverse.

(Also read | 2022 Ferrari Formula One car to see fewer updates, blame it on tight budget)

Separately, Ferrari is also in the midst of a major overhaul as Vigna, who joined from the semiconductor industry last year, is trying to speed up the company’s shift toward batteries.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

 

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 11:22 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari supercars
Related Stories
Lamborghini Countach, AMG One, Ferrari 512 M joining Lego league for 2022
01 Feb 2022
Tesla Model 3 enters top 20 bestselling cars in Europe in 2021
30 Jan 2022
Tesla says no to any new models this year despite record earnings in 2021
27 Jan 2022
Elon Musk sure human robot to be bigger than Tesla EV business. Here's why
27 Jan 2022
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
27 Jan 2022
GM making big plans to become world's next EV leader, surpass Tesla
01 Feb 2022
BMW 6 Series might return in 2026 combining both 4 and 8 Series: Report
30 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS