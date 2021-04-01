New Tesla plant needs 10,000 people. And college degree isn't mandatory

Tesla's new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, its second US auto factory, has put out vacancies for around 10,000 people through 2022. And one doesn't even need a college degree to apply for the positions. Yes, positions are open for people straight out of high school.

Tesla has established relationships with local colleges in Austin including the Austin Community College, the Huston Tillotson University, the University of Texas and the Del Valle Independent School District to recruit students for various job posts. One of the company's recruiting managers Chris Reilly explains in a release that the electric vehicle maker is planning to work on a program with these colleges for "recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education".

The company has released a pretty long list of positions open at the Texas Gigafactory including posts in manufacturing, design, architecture, construction and facilities, among others. "We have opportunities for entry-level roles, for individuals that are coming from outside manufacturing... that have that passion, have that drive, and want to make a difference," Reilly added.

Listing down the advantages of the location of the Texas Gigafactory and encouraging people to apply and move to the locality, CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022! 5 mins from airport, 15 mins from downtown, Right on Colorado river."

The Texas Gigafactory is going to span 4 to 5 million-square-foot and will become Tesla’s fourth facility for vehicle assembly. The first phase of the Gigafcatory is expected to be completed by May this year and production will start post that. The company will also build its Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster, all of which are still in development, at its second US factory. The factory will also make the Model Y crossover for East Coast customers.