New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info

One of the key moves is to have a validated mobile number mentioned in the vehicle insurance certificate which is mandatory.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 06:27 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. (AP)

The road ministry on Thursday informed that it has issued a notification which spells out the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and how it is reported - complete with varying timelines for all involved, in order to ensure quick settlement of claims by Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).

One of the key moves is to have a validated mobile number mentioned in the vehicle insurance certificate which is mandatory. When an investigating officer receives information about an accident, he or she will have to take photographs of the place of the accident, the vehicles involved and prepare a site plan. Photographs of any injured persons will also have to be taken in the hospital. Further spot inquiries by speaking to eyewitnesses will also have to be done.

The notification further states that the investigating officer will have to inform the claims tribunal of the accident within 48 hours by submitting a first accident report or FAR in Form I. A copy of this Form I shall also have to be given to the victim or victims, state legal service authority and insurer, and be uploaded on the website of the state police.

As for the driver of the vehicle involved, a blank copy of Form III will have to be provided to him or her and this will have to be filled with relevant information and submitted back to the police within 30 days of the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 06:27 PM IST
TAGS: Road accident Car crash Morth
