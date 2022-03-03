New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info
The road ministry on Thursday informed that it has issued a notification which spells out the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report (DAR) and how it is reported - complete with varying timelines for all involved, in order to ensure quick settlement of claims by Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT).
Trending CarsFind More Cars
One of the key moves is to have a validated mobile number mentioned in the vehicle insurance certificate which is mandatory. When an investigating officer receives information about an accident, he or she will have to take photographs of the place of the accident, the vehicles involved and prepare a site plan. Photographs of any injured persons will also have to be taken in the hospital. Further spot inquiries by speaking to eyewitnesses will also have to be done.
As for the driver of the vehicle involved, a blank copy of Form III will have to be provided to him or her and this will have to be filled with relevant information and submitted back to the police within 30 days of the accident.
(With inputs from PTI)