Need of the hour for auto industry to focus on greener alternatives: PM Modi

In his message to SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa, the PM said that the automobile sector has contributed to all-round development and growth of the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the need of the hour for the automobile industry's innovation for green alternatives to ensure protection and conservation of environment as well as help in making India self-reliant. He sent a written address to the annual session of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), saying, "Amrit Kaal is an opportunity to achieve self-sufficiency in every sector and the automobile sector is no exception."

In his message to SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa, the PM said that the automobile sector has contributed to all-round development and growth of the economy through new avenues for employment generation. "It is a need of the hour that the automobile industry's innovation for greener alternatives attains a new momentum, to ensure the protection and conservation of environment, as well as help in making India self-reliant," Modi said.

(Also read | Don't hesitate, cooperate: Nitin Gadkari to car manufacturers on airbag issue)

He addressed stakeholders gathered at the convention such as industry experts, manufacturers and policy makers, asking them to hold vibrant deliberations to develop a futuristic blueprint for the automobile sector. He also congratulated the Indian auto industry on becoming the fourth largest in terms of vehicle manufacturing. "These accomplishments that came despite the pandemic have played a key role in India's economic resurgence," he added.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The minister highlighted the benefits of schemes such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) that boosts manufacturing, or the encouragement for Electric Vehicles and hybrid vehicles, or ethanol-blended petrol, saying that the government has taken many initiatives to further empower the automobile industry.

He also pointed out that mobility holds the key to the progress of humanity and it is “driving every sphere of life in a way that was never imagined before". He added, “The quality and ease of mobility is a primary factor in ensuring growth."

First Published Date: