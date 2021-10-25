Mustang loses control on airstrip during drag race, crashes into spectators

In a horrific incident with a tragic ending, a driver behind the wheel of a Mustang lost control of the vehicle during a drag race and crashed into spectators. It is reported that two boys, aged eight and six, died in the accident.

The accident took place at a Texas airstrip which reportedly had no safety barriers for those who were in attendance here.

Similar Cars

Help us with your basic details! Choose city +91 | Choose city Choose city Choose city By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy View Offers Dear Name Please verify your mobile number. +91 | Choose city Enter OTP Couldn't verify the OTP.

It's either expired or it's incorrect. Resend OTP Submit OTP We have recorded your information for the latest offer on model . Stay connected for further latest offers.

Two vehicles lined up next to each other to participate in a drag race. Moments after the Mustang on the right began speeding down, it appeared to have lost control. Local police officials informed that the vehicle slammed into parked vehicles by the side before crashing into audience. As many as eight people were injured while the two young boys were killed. The driver is believed to have received minor injuries.

Local media reports state that the event was organized for amateur racers and that over 3,000 people had come to watch the races. There were no stands and no safety barriers as well. The spectators were reportedly precariously close to the dedicated section where the races were being organized. While all those in attendance were being asked to keep off the asphalt, there may not have been enough time to take evasive action when the Mustang in question veered off.