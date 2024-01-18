Mumbai-Pune Expressway closed for 6 hours today. Here's everything to know

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited has announced a six-hour-long closure of the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, popularly known as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at the Km 07.560, Chikhale Rail Over Bridge due to the ongoing construction of the Panvel-Karjat double-track suburban rail corridor. The closure of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be effective between 11 am and 5 pm on 18th January 2024. The vehicles heading to Mumbai from Pune will face disruption due to the construction work.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway to see a six-hour-long traffic block for the vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai on 8th January 2024, between 11 am and 5 p

During the designated hours of the closure, all vehicles, including light and heavy ones, are prohibited on the Mumbai channel of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The authorities have advised the commuters to plan their trips accordingly and take alternative routes to avoid inconveniences. The regular traffic movement on the expressway will resume after the completion of the work.

Also Read : How to avoid car breakdown: Key tips

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: What the alternative routes

The light vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway can exit the Mumbai lane at Km 55.000 and take the route via Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48. Also, the light vehicles and buses travelling from Pune to Mumbai can take the Khopali exit on Mumbai Lane 39.800, and continue on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48

All the vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai can also use the last lane at the Khalapur toll gate on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. They can take the diversion from Km 32.500 to the Khalapur exit and continue on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 through the Khopali Shedung toll plaza as well.

All the vehicles that will be travelling from Pune to Mumbai can take a detour from Mumbai lane 9.600 Panvel exit and use the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 to reach Kalamboli via Karanjade. The vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway 48 will be redirected towards Panel through the Shedung Phata.

First Published Date: