Mumbai traffic dept gets 76 interceptor Scorpio units to enforce road rules

In order to better enforce road-related rules and regulations in Mumbai, the traffic department recently received 76 new interceptor vehicles. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray handed over the vehicles - all Mahindra Scorpio units - to the department on Tuesday.

It is reported that the new Mahindra Scorpio units have

been procured at a total cost of ₹13.7 crore. These vehicles will now be dispatched to flying squad units of all regional transport units in Mumbai.

The interceptor vehicles come fitted with cameras that have laser speed guns intergrated into them. This will allow personnel to constantly monitor passing vehicles and intercept any that may be flouting max speed limits. Additionally, the vehicles are also fitted with an automatic number plate detection system for prosecution through a centralized channel. And driving under the influence could possibly be brought down even further as the vehicles are equipped with breathalysers.

Thackeray has said the objective is to massively cut down road accidents which cause injury or even result in fatality. "Every year there is a number of road accidents and the vehicles will help in monitoring the highways. I do not think there is a better equipped state other than Maharashtra in India and Maharashtra is always on the forefront in setting up state-of-the-art machines," he said.

And the Scorpio is usually the preferred choice for law-enforcement officials in the country. It's upright body type and capable drive traits are two of the many reasons cited for it.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)