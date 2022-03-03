Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Mg To Install 1,000 Ev Fast Chargers In Residential Localities Across India

MG to install 1,000 EV fast chargers in residential localities across India

These connected EV fast charging stations to be installed by MG Motor India will be operational round the clock. They will cater to the residents and visitors of these residential societies.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 01:27 PM
File photo of 2022 MG ZS EV used for representational purpose only.

In order to build an electric vehicle ecosystem and provide customers with the convenience of charging infrastructure, MG Motor India on Thursday announced a new venture -MG Charge. Under this initiative, the company will install 1,000 AC fast chargers in residential localities across the country within 1,000 days.

MG Motor India will install Type 2 EV fast chargers that will support most of the leading current and future electric vehicles in the market. These chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable Charger Management System. These connected AC charging stations will be operational round the clock and will cater to the residents and visitors of these residential societies for their EV charging needs.

(Also read | 2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date)

To enable this initiative, the carmaker will collaborate with Electreefi, which is the winner of the MG Developer Program and Grant 2.0, Exicom, Echargebays, Resident Welfare Associations (RWA), and other new partners. With this, MG aims to enable societies to become ready for the future of mobility and go green. It will encourage the transition towards electric vehicles by providing the convenience of fast charging infrastructure.

By partnering with RWAs, MG will provide them with an end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process. This will also help the RWAs save cost and bolster the community charger infrastructure. “MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With this initiative, we will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG Motor India has been taking several steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country. It recently partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast EV charging stations. The MG ZS EV comes with a free-of-cost AC fast-charger that is installed at the customer’s home or office, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with Roadside Assistance (RSA).

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 01:26 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor MG ZS EV ZS EV 2022 MG ZS EV electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV charging
