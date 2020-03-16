MG Motor to provide grant to EV charging solutions provider Driftly Electric

MG Motor India on Friday said it has shortlisted Driftly Electric, a smart EV charging solutions provider, under its developer program and grant for support.

Launched in January 2020, Driftly will receive grant to further expand its services through a peer-based ecosystem approach.

The start-up helps electric vehicle (EV) owners to find nearby charging points through a multi-platform app by connecting EV users to charging points set up by private individuals, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The charging point owners can earn revenue as users come to charge their EVs. This helps in easier monetisation for owners of EV charging points, thus bridging a major need-gap in the Indian EV market.

Commenting on the development, MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "Through this grant, we are looking forward to supporting its growth, as it is in sync with our long-term vision of catalysing India's nascent EV market by creating an end-to-end and well-integrated charging ecosystem."

The aim behind the MG Developer Program & Grant is to support and accelerate the evolution of the ecosystem of smart mobility in Indian automotive landscape by bringing innovative ideas and solutions to the fore, he added.

Driftly Electric co-founder Sneha Roy said the lack of a reliable and versatile charging network is the most prominent hurdle to faster EV adoption in India.

"Driftly aims to address this need-gap by adopting a peer-based approach that helps hosts monetise their existing charging points while allowing EV owners to seamlessly discover charging locations close to them," she added.

