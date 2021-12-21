MG Motor India successfully recycles its first electric vehicle battery

MG Motor India has successfully recycled its first electric vehicle battery in partnership with E-waste management solution provider Attero. The metal extracts and other components from the recycling process can be used to develop new elecric vehicle batteries.

In an effort to create a circular and sustainable EV economy, MG Motor India has collaborated with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle li-ion batteries for its ZS EV model.

“Battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, (and) battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

As OEMs in India hop on to the EV bandwagon, it is important that they take a sustainable approach in managing E-waste. Attero Recycling's technology enables extraction of almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery, thus helping reuse the waste into making another battery. “We envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes," said Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder at Attero Recycling.

With a focus on developing a sustainable and clean ecosystem, MG also recently partnered with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The carmakers claims to abate approximately two lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years through this initiative - almost like planting more than 13 lakh trees.

The initiative is a part of MG's commitment towards a sustainable future. At the time of the announcement of this collaboration, Chaba had said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment."

Not only MG, but several other carmakers are aiming to procure green energy for their plant operations as a part of the respective automakers' strategy to go green with net zero-emission.