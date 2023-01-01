MG Motor India sees 53% YoY growth in December at 3,899 units

MG Motor India witnessed a 53% year-on-year growth in retail sales in the month of December at 3,899 units. The company said that the sales figures come despite twin challenges of the pandemic and logistical headwinds that had an impact on production. However, it expects that the coming month could see an improvement across many of these parameters.

The automaker also noted that that it has made continued efforts throughout the year to accelerate EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL. Through these partnerships, a total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country.

In a win for electric vehicles, MG ZS EV's sales recorded a growth of more than 60% during the year, which is an encouraging sign of the acceptance of the carmaker’s e-mobility focus. The company's Advanced Gloster model also witnessed a healthy sales performance. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.

In a separate development, the MG Hector SUV has hit a major production landmark in India. The SUV, which was the carmaker's first model in the country when it made its debut back in 2019, has hit one lakh units. The landmark unit, a red Hector SUV, was rolled out on October 20 from MG Motor's facility in Halol, Gujarat. Dubbed as India’s first ‘internet SUV’, the Hector still is MG Motor's best-selling model.

The Hector SUV, along with the Astor SUV, form the backbone of MG Motor's sales in India. Averaging around 1,500 units every month, Hector leads MG Motor's fleet in terms of sales ever since it was launched in India three years ago. In 2021, MG had offered a minor facelift version of the SUV. It is also slated to get its new generation version with several upgrades by next month.

