MG Motor India plans to expand presence in tier 3 & 4 cities. Here’s how

MG Motor India has revealed plans to broaden its reach in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities as well as rural areas across India. The company aims to establish 100 new touchpoints by the end of the year to improve accessibility and proximity to customers. Each of these new dealerships will showcase the latest MG models, offer digital configurators, and provide aftersales support, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for customers.

With over 380 touchpoints in 170 cities, MG Motor India claims an 85 per cent market presence in India. The company strategically positions its service centres within a 15-kilometre radius, promising quick assistance within just 30 minutes.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer of MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., expressed excitement about transitioning into MG 2.0, the next phase of the brand's journey in India. He emphasised the importance of extending the brand's network to new regions to enhance sales and aftersales support.

As part of MG 2.0, the brand will focus on strengthening its R&D, expanding its manufacturing footprint through extensive localisation, and increasing its annual production capacity from over 100,000 vehicles to up to 300,000 vehicles. From a sales and aftersales perspective, MG aims to achieve 100 per cent nationwide coverage, with plans to have 520 touchpoints in 270 cities by the end of FY2024.

Under the MG 2.0 plan, MG Motor India also intends to aggressively expand its electric vehicle portfolio to compete with rivals. Additionally, the newly formed joint venture JSW MG Motor India has announced an investment of ₹5,000 crore to enhance production capacity and launch a new car every 3-6 months starting September.

Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group had earlier explained that the future of the automotive world is electric even if the immediate future would be about plug-in hybrids. “MG and JSW group will create a Maruti-like movement in India," he said, pointing to the expansion of personal car segment in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. “We aim to take a 33 per cent share in India’s EV market by 2030."

It won’t be an easy ask but Jindal is confident of the plans and projections. “JSW Group is known for being aggressive with its plans, the game of scale is not new for us." The two companies now plan to take the production from 1 lakh units at present to 3 lakh annually.

