MG Motor India accelerates setup of public charging infrastructure in Pune

MG Motor India in collaboration with Fortum Charge & Drive India has announced a set up of a 50 kW Superfast public EV charging station in Pune city. The company said that the newly installed smart chargers are accessible to anyone with an electric car that's compatible with the CCS2 (Combined Charging System). The user will have to get the registration done on Fortum’s mobile app before using the services.

MG Motor India along with Fortum has already installed 11 DC chargers in the major Indian cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities," said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

MG currently has only one fully electric vehicle in the form of MG ZS EV. This car consumes 50 minutes at a Fortum superfast charging station to get charged from 0-80%. As far as other charging options go, the ZS EV can be charged using a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

Commenting on this inauguration, Mr. Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Vice President, Fortum Charge & Drive India, said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with one of the leading automotive companies to further bolster the super-fast charging network in the country. With this charger on Fortum Charge & Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers."