Mercedes-Benz EQC hits snag in China, demands for recall arise over faulty motor

A number of all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQCs have been showing motor issues.A group of owners demanded that Mercedes-Benz should issue an official recall.

At least 68 owners of Mercedes-Benz EQC electric crossover have come together to make Mercedes-Benz reply to a statement that was released by the former related to the EV's ‘faulty electric motor,’ claims a report by CnEVPost.

According to the report, many impacted owners noted a vehicle reminder that directed them to refill coolant a couple of months before the motor of the EQC failed.

These people also reported that there was a significant decrease in the amount of the coolant.

It also revealed that the owners were advised to replace the motor of their EQC after at least one motor failure. These owners want the luxury automaker to come out clean with the issue and announce that such a problem exists in the mentioned EV. They also demanded to shed light on the issue and declare an official recall.

Information about the motor issue has been spread through social media as well as with help of local media of the country. Around 300 owners reportedly have been involved in the protest in relation to the defect and over 150 people have reported it. Mercedes-Benz sold more than 6,000 units of its EQC EV last year. In December alone it sold over 800 models.

The luxury automaker issued a safety recall of 20,000 units of EQC last year due to an issue with the vehicle's power steering control. According to an investigation conducted by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Germany, water could enter the electric vehicle's power steering control. It was reported that a total of 19,253 EQCs around the globe would have been affected by the steering unit issue out of which, 3,073 units were from Germany.

