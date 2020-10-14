Mercedes-Benz India back to pre-Covid levels after strong Q3 sales showing

Mercedes-Benz India has reported a shift to top gear on the back of a strong Q3 sales performance here which has helped it reach pre-Covid levels. Buoyed by positive demand which is also helped by the upcoming festive season, Mercedes on Wednesday informed it has scripted a V-shaped recovery of sales.

The German car brand sold 2,058 units in Q3, significantly higher than the 563 units sold in Q1 and just shy of 2,386 units in Q1.

Mercedes is taking heart from a robust performance in September and the upcoming festive period could further add wind to the sales sails. The company informs that the month-on-month growth last month was the highest for any month. Furthermore, the July-September period saw consecutive month-on-month growth and that sales recovery is now up to 80%.

Driving the numbers are the SUVs on offer in the Mercedes-Benz garage in India. GLC, GLE and GLS remain the key volume drivers here while C-Class and E-Class are the stronger players among the sedans on offer. The company also launched EQC SUV in India recently and while it is - quite obviously - not expected to rake in sales numbers, its launch does show the company's intent on prioritizing the Indian market along with its other major markets around the world.

SUVs remain the power performers in the Mercedes garage in India. In pic is the GLE long wheelbase.

Speaking to HT Auto previously, Santosh Iyer - Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, had said that while he expects SUVs to continue with strong performances, EQC has been launched because India deserves Electric vehicles now. "Fortunately, we have a very wide portfolio and don't want to hold back this portfolio at the risk of cannibalization. We feel there is a market for each of the segment," he had outlined. "There can be some cross shopping yes but that is fine. The customer has to have the power to decide." (Full report here)

Interestingly, Mercedes also says that around 20% of Q3 sales volumes were driven by purchases made through its digital platforms.