Marvel superheroes part of multi-series promo campaign for 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai and Marvel Studios have partnered in what is the first-ever co-branded creative campaign to bring in the 2022 Tucson SUV to new spots featuring Marvel characters from four different Disney+ series. Hyundai states that the Tucson would feature in series such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision and What If in the form of custom creatives.

As per a statement issued by Hyundai, the creative will appear in a 60-second cross-Disney spot, a 30-second Marvel compilation and unique 15-second and 6-second ads running across linear TV, streaming, digital and social. The campaign’s storytelling would connect to the narratives of the characters’ Disney+ series. The idea is to take the Tucson SUV to more people across the US by leveraging the massive fan following enjoyed by Marvel superheroes. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has captivated audiences and it’s an incredible opportunity to utilize their characters and storylines with custom creative for the all-new Tucson," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "This promotional partnership elevates our biggest launch campaign ever which showcases how we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson."

Photo courtesy: Hyundai

Marvel is also looking forward to the partnership and is confident of the ability of the creative campaign to connect with people at large. "We were dedicated to creating custom content calibrated to the precise needs of Hyundai," said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of partnership marketing at The Walt Disney Company. “We scripted, produced and managed creative for all three spots—a point of differentiation in the marketplace."

The latest Tucson gets a massive style upgrade on the outside and in the US, will be offered in SE, SEL, Blue Hybrid and Blue Plug-in Hybrid options. Hyundai is also promising a more plush and premium cabin, one that now boasts of an even longer list of features.