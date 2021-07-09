Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that its cusotmers can now opt to finance their vehicles through online means courtesy Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - a digital platform which can be accessed from anywhere and at any time. Underlining that it is the first automobile company in the country to offer a multi financier, end-to-end online car financing solution, Maruti states that the objective is to allow for conveinece while still offering a wide variety of options to meet specific needs of buyers.

A prospective customer can make use of Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance to choose a finance partner, select the best-suited loan product, complete finance-related formalities and get disbursal of loan amount - all through digital means. Additionally, buyers can also use the platform to get an estimate on the value of existing vehicle and can choose co-applicant financing, if required.

Stating that the process of car buying now starts even before a customer walks into a showroom, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) at Maruti Suzuki India, explains that digital platforms remain a key area of convenience. "Keeping in view the changing customer behaviour, we have launched Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance - India's first ground-breaking digital platform that enables customers with an end-to-end online car financing solution," he said in a press statement issued by the company. "To enhance the consumer experience, we have included several industry-first features in the platform."