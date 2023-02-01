Maruti Suzuki reports sales increase of 14.29% in January, sells 1,47,348 units

Maruti Suzuki has reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,47,348 units in January 2023 which is an increase of 14.29 per cent as compared to 1,28,924 units that the manufacturer sold in January 2022. Maruti Suzuki said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles and mainly in domestic models. They took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The compact segment for Maruti Suzuki is still taking the lead when it comes to sales figures. The combined sales of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR stood at 73,840 units in January 2023. The sales of utility vehicles which include Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara stood at 35,353 units. This is a significant increase over the 26,624 units that Maruti Suzuki sold in January 2022.

What has helped increase sales are the new-gen Brezza and the Grand Vitara SUVs. The brand is also introducing two new SUVs to further increase its line-up. They were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. There was the Fronx and the Jimny.

The Fronx is a new compact SUV that will sit below the Brezza in the line-up. It shares its underpinnings with the Baleno. Maruti Suzuki has brought back its 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine for the Fronx. It will get a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There will also be a 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine on offer. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Then there is the Jimny which debuted in its 5-door avatar for the first time. Maruti Suzuki is using the 1.5-litre K Series petrol engine with an idle start/stop system to power the Jimny. It gets the AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system as standard. Gearbox options on offer are a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

