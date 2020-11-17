Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV crosses 5.5 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Ertiga MPV has crossed cumulative sales milestone of 5.5 lakh units. The carmaker says the seven-seater has emerged as the country's best-selling MPV with 20% repeat customers and has maintained market leadership over the last 2 years.

Ertiga was first launched in April 2012 and has created a new multi-utility segment. It is powered by the 1.5L K-series engine, Smart Hybrid and AT technology, ensuring a pleasurable drive experience. Ertiga is the only MPV that comes with factory-fitted S-CNG technology.

Ertiga reflects Maruti Suzuki's evolutionary design sensibilities and technology capabilities. The MPV caters to family as well as business needs. “Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki. "Despite being cross-considered with top selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment."

Next-gen Ertiga MPV boasts of sharp exteriors enhanced by chrome studded front grille, projector headlamps and 3D tail lamps. Its sculpted dashboard gets maple wood finish and chrome accents. The MPV is big on space and comfort owing to its 3rd row-recliners, flexible and seating and a large luggage compartment.

The car gets steering mounted audio and calling controls, air cooled cup holders, auto climate control and charging socket for each row. It is equipped with features such as dual airbags, hill hold (AT only), ISOFIX, electronic stability program (AT only) and ABS with EBD.