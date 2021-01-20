Made in India Jimny SUV production begins, Maruti exports first batch

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has started production of its popular compact off-roader SUV Jimny in India. The carmaker also announced that the export of Suzuki Jimny has also commenced from India.

Maruti has released the first consignment of 184 Jimny SUVs from Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The iconic three-door Suzuki Jimny will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.

The Jimny produced and exported from India measures 3,645 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and a height of 1,720 mm. The Jimny is powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine that is mated to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The current generation of Jimny SUV was launched two years ago.The Jimny was conferred the World Urban Car Award in the 2019 World Car Awards announced at the New York International Auto Show.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world. Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports."

However, Maruti is still tightlipped about any plans on launching Jimny SUV in India. The carmaker had showcased the off-roader SUV during the Auto Expo in February last year. According to reports, Maruti is still in process of finalising Jimny's India plans and a clear picture may emerge sometime this year.