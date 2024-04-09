Man doing bike stunts to make reels booked by Delhi Police, vehicle seized

Delhi Police crackdown on social media influencers performing stunts on public roads with cars and two-wheelers continue. In the latest incident, a biker was arrested by Delhi Police from Rajouri Garden in west Delhi after the video of him performing wheelie on a KTM motorcycle went viral on social media. He posted the video on social media platform Instagram saying 'performing stunts is not a crime'. The person has been booked and his motorcycle has been seized.

The man, identified as 20-year old Krishna Gautam, was seen doing the bike stunt on the Najafgarh Road. The video shows him taking the bike out from a parking lot at a police station. It seems his bike was impounded for traffic violations earlier for doing stunts. Once outside, he performed stunts again saying that performing such stunts on roads is not criminal. However, Delhi Police has booked him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279, which caters to traffic violations like rash driving.

Also Read : Delhi Police nabs YouTuber for road stunts, urge others to follow traffic rules.

Delhi Police said that the video shared on social media was noticed by the cops on Arpil 4. Several netizens had urged the police to take action against such riders who violate traffic rules to gain popularity on social media. Delhi Police took cognisance of the matter and took action. "In the video, Gautam is seen taking out his bike, which was parked at the Subhash Nagar police post, driving in a reckless manner and performing dangerous stunts, risking the lives of his and others, on the Najafgarh road," said a police officer.

Delhi Police has confirmed that the KTM motorcycle was earlier seized and kept at the police station. The bike was impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act which empowers the cops to to take temporary charge of vehicles found lying in any public street. "During interrogation, Gautam told police that he wanted to take revenge on police as his motorcycle was seized by them. He made a reel and posted it on social media with the message 'stunt karna koi crime nahi' (performing stunts is not a crime)," said a police officer.

Also Read : Are social media influencers new threat to road safety in India?.)

Delhi Police has urged all social media influencers to stop violating traffic rules and perform stunts on public roads which put others' lives at risk. It has shared several messages on social media asking vehicle owners to refrain from syuch acts or face strict action.

First Published Date: