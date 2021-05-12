Mahindra's 'Oxygen on Wheels' initiative reaches Hyderabad

On Tuesday, Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that it has launched its Oxygen on Wheels programme in Hyderabad. It thanked the local authorities for extending their support and also said that it going to expand its operations to other cities in the coming days.

The chairman of Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweeted “Oxygen on wheels by @MahindraLog_MLL goes live in Hyderabad, the 7th city in which we deliver O2 cylinders to hospitals and medical centres. Thanks to the local administration for their support. Expanding operations to other cities in coming days @MahindraRise #RiseForGood (1/2)." He also added that Oxygen on Wheels currently delivers more than 1,000 O2 cylinders and also manages the reverse logistics of empty cylinders with diligent support from the authorities and the hard work by the brave drivers.

The company started its initiative in Maharashtra where about 70 Bolero pickup trucks delivered oxygen cylinders initially. It also took no time to set up an operation control center to navigate the movement of these trucks. By May 4, the Indian car manufacturer deployed over 100 vehicles to places which included Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Nasik and Nagpur.

Recently, the initiative was also launched in the national capital which is reeling under severe oxygen shortage. The company also said that it is scaling up its operation in Delhi. It was prompt to talk to locaauthorities to acquire the necessary clearances for a smoother operation.

India is currently facing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the latest report, it has registered 329,942 cases in the preceding 24 hours, which shows a slight decline from the numbers that have been touching about 4 lakhs since last week. It has recorded 3,876 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking India's Covid-19 death toll to 249,992.