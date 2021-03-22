Mahindra to supply 1,300 'Made in India' specialist vehicles to Indian army

Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL), a part of Mahindra Group, and the country's Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract for the automaker's 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to serve the Indian Army. The total cost of the purchase has been pegged at ₹1,056 crore. The induction of these vehicles has been planned to be completed in four years.

Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle is indigenously designed and developed by MDSL. The combat vehicles come with all-round protection against small arms fire, are extremely agile and also assist small independent detachments that are needed to operate this weapon platform in the operational area. "The Light Specialist Vehicle is a modern fighting vehicle and will be authorised to various fighting units for carriage of Medium Machine Guns, Automatic Grenade Launchers as well as Anti-tank Guided Missiles," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The flagship project will showcase India's indigenous manufacturing capabilities for the defence industry. It will also add another milestone to the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives. "We are proud to develop & build 1st such indigenous vehicle in India as per specs of Indian Army," SP Shukla, President of Mahindra Defence, wrote on Twitter.

Mahindra has been at the fore front of building indigenous vehicles for the Indian army and the Indian forces also often depend on Indian manufacturers to develop customised armoured vehicles that can tackle any terrain with ease. Thus, these vehicles are built keeping in mind that they should be able to tread on difficult terrain along the border and uphill.

