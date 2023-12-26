Mahindra Thar driven on river in Sissu, gets challan for traffic violation

Traffic chaos during the Christmas weekend in hill stations like Manali has also led to several traffic violations over the past few days. In one such instance, a Mahindra Thar SUV was spotted driving on the river in Sissu valley, reportedly to escape massive traffic snarl. A video, which was shared across social media platforms, quickly went viral with netizens raising questions over driving behaviour of tourists thronging one of the most eco-sensitive parts of the Himalayas. The video made the local police to swing into action and issue challan for traffic violations.

The video shows the Mahindra Thar SUV, known for its off-road capabilities, being driven almost through the middle of Chandra river. Though the water level was not high too put the SUV in any sort of trouble, such adventures have often led to tragedies in these parts in past. There have been instances previously where SUV owners have been fined for driving into the rivers and lakes in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

After the video went viral on social media, the local police administration took cognisance of the the traffic violation and tracked down the vehicle and its owner. The person was issued challan for breaking traffic rules. Mayank Chaudhry, SP of Lahaul police administration, said, "Recently, a video went viral in which a Thar is crossing the river Chandra in District Lahaul Spiti. The said vehicle has been challenged under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and to ensure that no one commits such an offence in the future, the district police have deployed police personnel at the said place."

Also Read : Atal Tunnel records highest number of vehicles as Christmas turns into traffic chaos in Manali.

Mad rush to the hills to celebrate Christmas led to massive traffic snarls in Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Atal Tunnel, the world's highest single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet, witnessed record footfall with as many as 42,552 vehicles passing through it in the past two days. To manage traffic efficiently, the state police force is using CCTV cameras and drones to monitor situation and crack down on vehicles flouting traffic rules.

First Published Date: