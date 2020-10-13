Thar 2020 gets new range of official accessories and merchandise

Mahindra Thar 2020 has managed to create a mark in the Indian auto market courtesy its updated cabin, engine and transmission options coupled with its famed off-road capabilities. The SUV was officially launched on October 2 at a starting price point of ₹9.8 lakh (ex showroom) and Mahindra has now introduced an official range of accessories for the vehicle as well as merchandise.

Mahindra says that the official accessories on offer will help owners not just make a more personalized statement but some of these will also enhance the safety quotient of the vehicle. Some of the accessories include Chrome and Piano Black appliques, body-cladding and stylish alloy wheels, portable Grip-track, Wireless Hand-controlled Winch, High-lift Jack, Roof-top Tent Kit and a Tail-mounted Snack.

Additionally, a range of camping accessories can also be bought. This includes sleeping bag, monodome tent, folding chairs, backpack, snack tray, lantern torch, battery charger, among many others.

List of accessories now available to enhance experience of taking Thar off the beaten path.

Mahindra is also offering a range of merchandise that seeks to enhance the experience of owning and driving the Thar, in city limits and beyond. This includes a wide variety of T-shirts, shirts, jackets, banana, umbrella, backpack etc.

The idea behind offering these accessories and merchandise, says Mahindra, is to ensure that no two Thar vehicles are exactly alike while the owner himself - or herself - is also able to have practical equipments made for Indian conditions and climate.

The car maker is confident that these would further boost the popularity of the vehicle itself. Thar 2020 has gotten off to a brisk start and registered 9,000 bookings in four days since its launch.

The second generation Mahindra Thar carries forward the legacy from its predecessor which came into existence almost a decade back. Mahindra has used a completely new ladder-frame chassis which underpins the Thar 2020.

It is an updated cabin though which is likely to bring in new admirers as the Thar gets an infotainment screen, AC, splash-proof switches, roof-mounted speakers and a whole lot more.

Under the hood, there is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. There is also an option to choose between automatic and manual transmission.

Thar is offered in AX and LX trims. While the former is oriented more towards the true spirit of taking the vehicle into the wild, LX is positioned for the lifestyle buyer