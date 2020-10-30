Multi-brand certified used car firm Mahindra First Choice Wheels on Friday announced the launch of 50 new franchise stores across India amid a growing preference for personal mobility post the pandemic.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu are some of the states where the new retail stores have been set up, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) said in a release.

Each of the new stores will offer used car buying and selling, 118-point inspection report, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance, and hassle-free RTO transfer, among others, it said.

Despite a slowdown in the economy due to the ongoing pandemic, MFCWL has continued to grow and expand its store network on the back of demand from customers who want to own private vehicles vis-a-vis using public transport because of health and safety concerns, said the release.

"Used cars, with their attractive pricing and good quality, remain a viable alternative for a large section of customers looking to purchase a car, especially in a challenging economic environment.

"This trend is a lot more predominant in Tier II/III India which is why we are expanding our footprints rapidly to the remotest of cities," said Ashutosh Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

All franchise owners have access to technology, training, software, branding and marketing, the company said.

To address the hygiene and sanitisation concerns, the company will provide a sanitation kit with each car sold at its stores -- containing two face masks, a pair of gloves, car disinfection spray and a hand sanitiser -- along with a step-by-step manual on the process to be followed to sanitise the vehicle, the company said.

With this latest expansion, the company has further consolidated its market leadership in the organised used-car segment, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.