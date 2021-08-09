Mahindra reveals new logo for its SUVs, upcoming XUV700 to sport it first

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Monday unveiled its new logo for all of its SUVs in its India product portfolio. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will be the first SUV from the car maker to sport the new visual identity.

Looking at creating a new visual trait for its SUVs in the country, the fresh logo seeks to underline the brand statement 'Explore the Impossible'. The car maker states that the logo reflects the ambition and ability to take new challenges head on. Apart from adorning the SUVs, it will also be seen across 1,300 sales and service touchpoints in 823 cities in the contry by 2022. "It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. "What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us."

All eyes now would be on the upcoming XUV700 which is in the final leg before launch. The XUV700 will get a solid design element on the outside and Mahindra has been dropping pointers to the plethora of new-age features that the SUV will have on offer. While the new logo will be seen on the vehicle, it also signals a move towards a body type that is rugged yet sophisticated. "The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you," said Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer at M&M Ltd