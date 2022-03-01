Copyright © HT Media Limited
Lotus Type 132 Electric Crossover To Make Debut On March 29

Lotus Type 132 electric crossover to make debut on March 29 

Lotus Cars is going to introduce its electric crossover currently named Type 132 on March 29. The upcoming Type 132 EV will feature 800-volt technology along with battery packs having capacities from 92 to 120 kWh.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Mar 2022, 04:36 PM
Lotus Type 132 EV will come with sleek LED lighting units. (Lotus Cars)

Lotus has announced it will reveal its upcoming electric crossover Type 132 on March 29. Lotus has also teased some parts of the electric vehicle.

One can see the sleek LED lighting units and the EV's aerodynamically optimised wheels featuring carbon fibre accents.

The vehicle offers digital side mirrors and Lotus-branded brake callipers.

The EV appears to come with a digital instrument cluster inside along with a sports steering wheel. There is also illuminated switchgear and paddles that double up as control switches for the drive mode. Previous teasers of the Type 132 EV had shown that the crossover will offer a floating infotainment system with immersive screens, sounds and lights.

(Also read | Last Lotus Elise handed over to owner the car was named after)

The powertrain of the upcoming electric vehicle will feature 800-volt technology along with battery packs having capacities from 92 to 120 kWh as mentioned by the British automaker previously. Some models reportedly may come as performance-oriented cars as they may be able to touch the speed of 100 kmph in under 3 seconds. Apart from these, no other information has been shared by the automaker.

Earlier this month Lotus also released the sketch of its first electric sports car following a partnership with battery cell company Britishvolt. It has been reported that both companies will co-develop a new battery package that will power the next-generation electric sports cars from the automaker.

(Also read | EV to account for 30% of China market in 2022, says Lotus CEO)

Last year, the company wrapped up the production of its inter combustion engine models namely Elise, Exige and Evora with an aim to focus on its electric future. These three models combined represented almost half of the total production of the company in its 73-year history.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2022, 04:36 PM IST
TAGS: Lotus Cars Lotus Lotus Type 132 EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
