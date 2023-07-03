Copyright © HT Media Limited
Live Blog, July 3: The Latest Updates From Indian And Global Automotive World
Live blog, July 3: The latest updates from Indian and global automotive world

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM
June promises to be an action-packed month in the Indian automotive world with a slew of unveils and launches planned by car and bike manufacturers here. There is likely to be something across body segments and price brackets for almost every potential buyer with OEMs looking to corner a larger market share ahead of the fertile festive months ahead.

Check out all the live and latest updates, news, reviews and more from the Indian as well as global automotive industry on July 3, 2023:

03 Jul 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Harley X440: What we know so far

The Harley-Davidson X440 borrows several cues from the larger displacement yesteryear motorcycles of the brand.

The round headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round indicators, and side-slung exhaust all add a retro touch to the motorcycle. However, you do get machined alloy wheels, an LCD panel for the console and LED lighting that makes the model look modern.

03 Jul 2023, 09:28 AM IST

The most affordable Harley in India launches today

Get set for the official launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 which has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp.

The Made-in-India Harley will look to break Royal Enfield's dominance in the middleweight segment

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first motorcycle to be co-developed by Harley and Hero MotoCorp
03 Jul 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Cars to look forward to…

From the facelift Kia Seltos and the all-new Invicto from Maruti Suzuki to the smallest Hyundai SUV in the form of Exter, July is an action-packed month. The luxury car makers are also lining up to fire big with the Audi prepping the Q8 e-tron and Mercedes putting finishing touches on the updated GLC.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Hyundai Invicto Exter Audi India Kia Seltos
