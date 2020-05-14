Kia's upcoming EV could make use of 800V battery system for blazing fast charge

Kia appears to be in the fast lane of the race towards electric mobility with its premium offering in the category slated for a 2021 launch. The concept version of the vehicle - reportedly called Imagine EV - showcased earlier in 2020 revealed a crossover sedan that was every bit as striking to look at as many of Kia cars currently on roads the world over. Latest reports now suggest that the EV could make use of a 800-volt battery system that could ensure a power-up in a matter of minutes.

The 800-volt battery system is the holy grail in the world of electric vehicles. It claims to charge vehicle at fast speeds while producing minimal heat. Little wonder then that more expensive EVs like Porsche Taycan and GMC Hummer EV have already confirmed to make use of it. While Kia's EV may be considerably more expensive than its conventional siblings, it won't be in the same league as the Taycan and Hummer. Therefore, to make use of a 800-volt battery system could well make a solid case for the car once it is launched.

What makes the 800-volt battery system a massive selling point for EVs is that it allows for vehicles to be charged from 5% to 80% in just 20 minutes. An 800-volt battery system could allow for charging at 250-kW which is how the Korean car maker would be able to back its claim of a 20-minute charge time.

Charging fast is not the only claim Kia is making for its upcoming EV. Company officials in the past have said that the car would have performance figures to rave about and would be able to go from stationery to 100 kmph in less than three seconds. The car is likely to also get premium interiors and features as Kia appears determined to prove that EVs with performance, looks and gadgets galore don't have to cost a bomb.

Kia already has a number of mass-market EV products on offer with the Soul EV winning the 2020 Urban Car of the Year Award. It also offers Niro EV and a number of hybrid models in global markets.