Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Kia Ramps Up Production Capacity At Ap Plant, Will Make 3 Lakh Cars Each Year

Kia ramps up production capacity at AP plant, will make 3 lakh cars each year

Kia India plant is now at 100% capacity utilization and the addition of a third shift is likely to bring down waiting period for models like Seltos and Carens.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM
The Kia India facility in AP is spread over 530 acres and makes use of a number of cutting-edge technology to manufacture vehicles.

Kia India has ramped up production capacity at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur and informs it is now ready to roll out three lakh units from here each year. Bolstered by the largely positive response to the Carens, its most-recent product for India, Kia has added a third shift to the manufacturing process.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival
2199 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Attributing the ramp up in production to increase in demand for its car models - the list includes Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and now the Carens as well, Kia India says its manufacturing facility is now at 100% capacity utilization. The move is likely to also bring down waiting periods for Kia vehicles in the country while further propelling the facility as a major hub for exports to overseas markets. “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets," said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India, in a press statement issued by the company. "India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of third shift will ensure just that."

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports. The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific, since it started shipping Seltos.

Kia made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of Seltos SUV. While Seltos remains a strong performer here, Sonet sub-compact SUV too has fared reasonably well despite the long list of rivals. All eyes though are now on Carens which is a crossover between an MPV and an SUV. Priced starting 8.99 lakh ( introductor and ex showroom), the three-row vehicle is offered in both petrol as well as diesel, and in multiple transmission options.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS:
Related Stories
Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai plant to meet export demand
23 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz expects having EV-exclusive production lines in plants soon
22 Feb 2022
Tesla plans Giga Shanghai expansion, aims more than double production
24 Feb 2022
Volkswagen plans new EV factory, higher production in second half of 2022
21 Feb 2022
Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches
22 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz aims to double its EV sales in 2022, plans stronger supply network
24 Feb 2022
Volkswagen aims to launch Porsche IPO in EV push
22 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS