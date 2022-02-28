HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Ramps Up Production Capacity At Ap Plant, Will Make 3 Lakh Cars Each Year

Kia ramps up production capacity at AP plant, will make 3 lakh cars each year

Kia India plant is now at 100% capacity utilization and the addition of a third shift is likely to bring down waiting period for models like Seltos and Carens.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM
The Kia India facility in AP is spread over 530 acres and makes use of a number of cutting-edge technology to manufacture vehicles.
The Kia India facility in AP is spread over 530 acres and makes use of a number of cutting-edge technology to manufacture vehicles.

Kia India has ramped up production capacity at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur and informs it is now ready to roll out three lakh units from here each year. Bolstered by the largely positive response to the Carens, its most-recent product for India, Kia has added a third shift to the manufacturing process.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Attributing the ramp up in production to increase in demand for its car models - the list includes Seltos, Carnival, Sonet and now the Carens as well, Kia India says its manufacturing facility is now at 100% capacity utilization. The move is likely to also bring down waiting periods for Kia vehicles in the country while further propelling the facility as a major hub for exports to overseas markets. “We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant. We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets," said Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO of Kia India, in a press statement issued by the company. "India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here. As a committed carmaker, it is our duty to ensure faster deliveries to our customers and the beginning of third shift will ensure just that."

Kia India recently crossed 5 lakh dispatches from the Anantapur plant, including 4 lakh domestic sales and 1 lakh exports. The company has exported cars to more than 91 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific, since it started shipping Seltos.

Kia made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of Seltos SUV. While Seltos remains a strong performer here, Sonet sub-compact SUV too has fared reasonably well despite the long list of rivals. All eyes though are now on Carens which is a crossover between an MPV and an SUV. Priced starting 8.99 lakh ( introductor and ex showroom), the three-row vehicle is offered in both petrol as well as diesel, and in multiple transmission options.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS:
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome
Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome
Future Volvo cars could come with bigger heads-up display: Details here
Future Volvo cars could come with bigger heads-up display: Details here
Kia ramps up production capacity at AP plant, will make 3 lakh cars each year
Kia ramps up production capacity at AP plant, will make 3 lakh cars each year
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
Tesla Roadster sets new record, sells for over $250,000 in used car marketplace
Bugatti should have ICE engine for some time but heavily electrified: Rimac
Bugatti should have ICE engine for some time but heavily electrified: Rimac

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city